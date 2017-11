Nov 27 (Reuters) - China Gas Holdings Ltd:

* HY REVENUE HK$20.88‍​ BILLION VERSUS HK$13.45 BILLION A YEAR AGO

* HY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS HK$‍3.40​ BILLION VERSUS HK$1.69 BILLION A YEAR AGO

* ‍DECLARED AN INTERIM DIVIDEND OF HK8.0 CENTS PER SHARE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: