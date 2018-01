Jan 26 (Reuters) - China Goldjoy Group Ltd:

* ‍DISPOSED ON-MARKET & THROUGH BLOCK TRADE 207.8 MILLION CZBANK SHARES AT AVERAGE SELLING PRICE OF HK$4.32 PER CZBANK SHARE​

* ‍GROSS SALE PROCEEDS FOR DISPOSAL IS HK$897.5 MILLION

* ‍GROUP IS EXPECTED TO RECOGNISE A GAIN OF ABOUT HK$74.8 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)