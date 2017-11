BRIEF-China Green Agriculture says‍ expects revenue of $58 mln to $65 mln in Q2 2018

Nov 15 (Reuters) - China Green Agriculture Inc

* China Green Agriculture Inc says‍ expects revenue of $58 million to $65 million in Q2 2018 - SEC filing

* China Green Agriculture Inc - for fiscal year 2018 management confirms to expect revenue of $263 million to $301 million‍​

* China Green Agriculture Inc sees fy2018 ‍EPS of $0.54 to $0.77​

* China Green Agriculture Inc - sees Q2 2018 EPS of $0.12 to $0.16 based on 38.5 million fully diluted shares