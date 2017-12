Dec 6 (Reuters) - China Greenfresh Group Co Ltd:

* UNIT ENTERED DEAL PURSUANT TO WHICH ‍UNITED PIONEER TO SELL LUCKY MAX EQUITY INTEREST FOR RMB194.8 MILLION

* UNIT TO ACQUIRE AND ABLE VICTOR TO SELL ZHAO HONG EQUITY INTEREST FOR RMB180.6 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: