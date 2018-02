Feb 8 (Reuters) - China Haisheng Juice Holdings Co Ltd :

* SEES‍ INCREASE OF NOT LESS THAN 100 PERCENT PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO EQUITY HOLDERS​ FOR FY

* EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO INCREASE IN RECOGNITION OF NON-RECURRENT GOVERNMENT SUBSIDIES DURING YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)