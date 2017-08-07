FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-China Harmony New Energy Auto Holding updates on FMC's latest round of financing
August 7, 2017 / 5:26 AM / in 2 months

BRIEF-China Harmony New Energy Auto Holding updates on FMC's latest round of financing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - China Harmony New Energy Auto Holding Ltd :

* FMC Cayman had entered into a capital increase agreement and a supplemental agreement with an investment fund​

* Investment fund has agreed to invest US$200 million in FMC to subscribe for FMC’s equity interests

* Parties to investment agreements have confirmed that pre-money valuation of FMC is US$550 million

* Estimates FMC’s financing activities in 2017 up to August 7 would bring no less than RMB600 million of investment gain to group

* FMC plans to launch show cars for volume production in Q4 of 2017, put into production in 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

