Dec 12 (Reuters) - China Health Group Ltd:

* ‍BEIJING KANGRONG AND OWNERS OF BALING HOSPITAL ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT

* ‍UNIT BEIJING KANGRONG SHALL PAY A SUM OF RMB3 MILLION TO DESIGNATED BANK ACCOUNT OF BALING HOSPITAL AS SECURITY DEPOSIT​

* SHALL HAVE RIGHT FOR 6 MONTHS FROM DATE OF AGREEMENT TO NEGOTIATE WITH OWNERS TO ACQUIRE 51% EQUITY INTEREST IN BALING HOSPITAL​