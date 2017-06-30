FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
BRIEF-China Hengshi Foundation says Pan Fei received advance notice of administrative penalties
#Consumer Products & Retail News
June 30, 2017 / 2:24 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-China Hengshi Foundation says Pan Fei received advance notice of administrative penalties

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - China Hengshi Foundation Co Ltd :

* ‍Pan Fei, independent non-executive director received advance notice of administrative penalties and prohibition to access market​

* ‍Notice issued by China Securities Regulatory Commission​

* CSRC also intends to issue warning on Pan in relation to suspected illegal acts of information disclosure of Yabaite

* ‍CSRC intends to issue warnings and impose fines on members of board of directors, and senior management of Jiangsu Yabaite​

* ‍Notice in relation to suspected illegal acts of information disclosure of Jiangsu Yabaite Technology​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

