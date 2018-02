Feb 2 (Reuters) - China Hkbridge Holdings Ltd:

* ‍LEUNG KING YU HAS TENDERED HIS RESIGNATION AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER​

* ‍SU ZHIYANG WILL SERVE IN AN ACTING CAPACITY AS COMPANY SECRETARY, AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE UNTIL NEW CFO, COMPANY SECRETARY COMMENCES​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: