21 days ago
BRIEF-China Household Holdings updates on suspension of trading of its shares
#Consumer Products & Retail News
July 17, 2017 / 6:53 AM / 21 days ago

BRIEF-China Household Holdings updates on suspension of trading of its shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 17 (Reuters) - China Household Holdings Ltd

* ‍Notified by securities and futures commission on 6 july 2017​

* Notified that commission minded to exercise its power under rule 8(1) as a result of some suspected irregularities in 2013 financial data​

* Has set up independent board committee with independent non-executive directors to conduct investigation of the suspected irregularities

* Is aware that dealings in shares of co are suspended effective from 9:00 a.m. On 17 july by stock exchange as directed by commission

* Independent board committee approved engagement of Zhonghui Anda Risk Services to conduct investigation of suspected irregularities​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

