Aug 3 (Reuters) - China International Marine Containers Group CO Ltd

* Says its unit to receive land compensation with 494.9 million yuan ($73.64 million) from China Merchants Shekou Industrial Zone

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2u70egy; bit.ly/2u3JXVV

