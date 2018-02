Feb 26 (Reuters) - China International Travel Service Corp Ltd:

* SAYS UNIT PLANS TO BUY 51 PERCENT STAKE IN DUTY FREE COMPANY IN SHANGHAI FOR 1.5 BILLION YUAN ($237.79 million) Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2oyi6eI Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3080 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)