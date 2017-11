BRIEF-China Internet Nationwide Financial to acquire big data company

Nov 14 (Reuters) - China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc

* China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. to acquire big data company

* China Internet Nationwide Financial - entered into equity transfer agreement to acquire 100% equity interest in Beijing Anytrust Science & Technology

* China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc - ‍company will acquire 100% equity interest in Anytrust for a total cash consideration of RMB12 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: