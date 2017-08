Aug 7 (Reuters) - China Lending Corp

* China Lending Corporation reports unaudited financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2017

* China Lending Corp qtrly earnings per share $0.20

* Qtrly revenues $7.52 million versus $9.22 million

* China Lending Corp - Qtrly net interest income $5.25 million versus $8.23 million