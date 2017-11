Nov 7 (Reuters) - China Lng Group Ltd-

* ‍Co, Chengdu Huaqi Houpu and China Nuclear Industry Fifth Construction entered into a letter of intent​

* ‍Total capital investment of industrial investment fund for clean energy will be rmb5.01 billion

* ‍Letter of intent in relation to joint establishment of an industrial investment fund​