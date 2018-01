Jan 16 (Reuters) - China Lodging Group Ltd:

* CHINA LODGING GROUP, LIMITED ANNOUNCES ITS PRELIMINARY RESULTS FOR HOTEL OPERATION IN THE FOURTH QUARTER OF 2017

* PRELIMINARY Q4 REVPAR FOR ‍LEASED AND OWNED HOTELS 219 RMB VERSUS 181 RMB A YEAR EARLIER ​

* ‍PRELIMINARY Q4 OCCUPANCY RATE FOR LEASED AND OWNED HOTELS 87 PERCENT VERSUS 86 PERCENT LAST YEAR ​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: