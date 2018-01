Jan 12 (Reuters) - China Maple Leaf Educational Systems Ltd :

* JEN, CO & PLACING AGENT ENTERED AGREEMENT TO PLACE UP TO 110 MILLION SHARES OWNED BY VENDOR AT HK$9.1 PER PLACING SHARE

* ‍NET PROCEEDS FROM SUBSCRIPTION ARE ESTIMATED TO BE ABOUT HK$989.5 MILLION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: