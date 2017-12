Dec 14 (Reuters) - China Maple Leaf Educational Systems Ltd :

* ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF 55% EQUITY INTEREST IN YISIDUN INTERNATIONAL EDUCATION INVESTMENT (SHENZHEN) CO

* UNIT DALIAN MAPLE LEAF EDUCATIONAL GROUP CO. ENTERED INTO SHARE PURCHASE WITH SHENZHEN LONGGANG PENGDA SCHOOL​

* ‍DEAL FOR RMB 89.0 MILLION