Sept 19 (Reuters) - China Merchants Land Ltd

* ‍Refers to cooperation agreement entered into between Guangzhou Dingjia Property and Foshan Merchants Property​

* As at Sept 19, group estimates total investment value in developing Foshan Land via Foshan Dingtu Property is about RMB2.18 billion

* Foshan Merchants Property shall provide Foshan Dingtu Property a further contribution of aggregate amount of about RMB559.5 million