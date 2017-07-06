BRIEF-China Mining Resources updates on petition involving an independent non-executive director

July 6 (Reuters) - China Mining Resources Group Ltd

* Announces petition involving an independent non-executive director

* Reports change of information in respect of Chong Cha Hwa, an independent non-executive director of company

* Pursuant to announcement published by China Shanshui Cement, petition was issued by Asia Cement Corporation against Tianrui

* Petitioners alleged, that Tianrui, CSI & directors of China Shanshui conspired and caused China Shanshui to perform misconduct

* Board of directors of co considers that petition will not have any effect on business and operations of company and group