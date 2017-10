Oct 11 (Reuters) - China Minsheng Drawin Technology Group Ltd:

* Yuxi China Minsheng Drawin Technology Co & unit entered deal with State Land Resources Bureau of Yuxi City

* Deal ‍for total consideration RMB34.9 million

* Deal for purchase of land use rights of one land parcel in Yuxi City​​