4 days ago
BRIEF-China Mobile says HY profit attributable to equity shareholders up 3.5 pct
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
August 10, 2017 / 4:22 AM / 4 days ago

BRIEF-China Mobile says HY profit attributable to equity shareholders up 3.5 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - China Mobile Ltd:

* HY profit attributable to equity shareholders was RMB62.7 billion, up by 3.5%

* HY operating revenue was RMB388.9 billion, up by 5.0%

* Total number of mobile customers was 867 million, representing a net addition of 17.61 million in HY

* Payment of an interim dividend of HK$1.623 per share

* Broadband ARPU recorded a growth of 4.6% to RMB34.9 in first half of 2017

* APRU that included home digital services grew by 9.8% to reach RMB38.0 in HY

* "This year, we will commence field tests for 5G"

* Target is to boost penetration of digital set-top box to 45% by end of year

* Aim to grow number of 4G customers to in excess of 630 million and volte customers to over 150 million by end of this year

* Company will also endeavour to achieve a full-year net profit higher than that of 2016

* Company will further expand pace of IOT adoption, with a target to add 100 million smart connections for full year of 2017

* Is on track to achieve its target of a net increase of 100 million 4G customers this year.

* Will further expand pace of iot adoption, with a target to add 100 million smart connections for full year of 2017.

* Announces special dividend of HK$3.200 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

