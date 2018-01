Jan 22 (Reuters) - China Modern Dairy Holdings Ltd :

* UNIT MODERN FARM TO SELL SALE SHARES FOR CONSIDERATION OF RMB56.04 MILLION TO INNER MONGOLIA MENGNIU DAIRY (GROUP)

* COMPANY IS NOT EXPECTED TO RECORD SIGNIFICANT UNAUDITED GAIN OR LOSS ON DISPOSAL Source text for Eikon: [ID:nHKSCmpDv ] Further company coverage: