Dec 24 (Reuters) - China Molybdenum Co Ltd :

* SAYS UNIT'S JOINT-STOCK FUND SIGNS AGREEMENT TO BUY LOUIS DREYFUS' METAL TRADING PLATFORM-RELATED BUSINESS LOUIS DREYFUS COMPANY METALS B.V. Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2D73wk6 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)