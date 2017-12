Dec 6 (Reuters) - China National Software & Service Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to set up a mobile payment service platform JV capitalized 100 million yuan with partners

* The JV will be engaged in mobile payment operation of rail transit business and the company will invest 49 million yuan to hold a 49 percent stake in the JV

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/XbCsU2

