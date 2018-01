BRIEF-China New Borun Announces Receipt Of Preliminary Non-Binding Going Private Proposal

Jan 10 (Reuters) - China New Borun Corp:

* CHINA NEW BORUN ANNOUNCES RECEIPT OF PRELIMINARY NON-BINDING GOING PRIVATE PROPOSAL

* CHINA NEW BORUN ANNOUNCES RECEIPT OF PRELIMINARY NON-BINDING GOING PRIVATE PROPOSAL

* CHINA NEW BORUN CORP - RECEIVED A NON-BINDING PROPOSAL LETTER FROM CEO JINMIAO WANG AND KING RIVER HOLDING LIMITED

* CHINA NEW BORUN CORP- BOARD INTENDS TO FORM A SPECIAL COMMITTEE CONSISTING OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS TO CONSIDER THIS PROPOSAL

* CHINA NEW BORUN-PROPOSAL FOR GOING-PRIVATE TRANSACTION TO BUY ORDINARY SHARES OF CO NOT ALREADY OWNED BY WANG OR KING RIVER FOR US$1.67 IN CASH PER ADS

* CHINA NEW BORUN - WANG AND KING RIVER INTEND TO FINANCE PROPOSED TRANSACTION WITH A COMBINATION OF DEBT, EQUITY CAPITAL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: