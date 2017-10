Oct 17 (Reuters) - China Oceanwide Holdings Ltd:

* Group disposed of 2022 3.25 percent notes & 2022 4.625 percent notes for about US$11.4 million & about US$33.7 million, respectively​

* Net proceeds from disposals estimated to be about US$45.1 million​

* ‍Expected that group will record a gain of about US$2.52 million from disposals​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)