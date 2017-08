July 31 (Reuters) - China Oceanwide Holdings Ltd

* ‍GROUP IS EXPECTED TO RECORD A DECLINE IN CONSOLIDATED PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS FOR SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2017​

* EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO‍ ABSENCE OF A MATERIAL NET ONE-OFF GAIN DURING SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2017​