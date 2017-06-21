FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-China Overseas Land & Investment says CO Property and CCFC entered into agreement
June 21, 2017 / 2:06 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-China Overseas Land & Investment says CO Property and CCFC entered into agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 21 (Reuters) - China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd :

* Announces establishment of project company for development of land in Zhengzhou

* Unit CO Property and CCFC entered into agreement

* Project company will be owned as to 65 pct by co property and as to 35 pct by CCFC

* CO Property and CCFC agreed to establish project co for carrying out property development project at land in Zhengzhou, China

* CCFC refers to China Construction Fangcheng Investment & Development Co., Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

