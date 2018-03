March 8 (Reuters) - China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd :

* GROUP BUYS 11 LAND PARCELS WITH LAND PREMIUM PAYABLE ABOUT RMB14,736.31 MILLION

* COGO GROUP BOUGHT 1 LAND PARCEL IN LIUZHOU; LAND PREMIUM PAYABLE BY COGO GROUP FOR PARCEL ABOUT RMB1,828 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: