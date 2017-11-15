FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-China Pharma Holdings reports Q3 loss per share $0.05
November 15, 2017 / 11:10 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-China Pharma Holdings reports Q3 loss per share $0.05

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 15 (Reuters) - China Pharma Holdings Inc

* China Pharma Holdings, Inc. reports third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 loss per share $0.05

* Q3 revenue $3.2 million

* China Pharma Holdings - reform of China’s drug production registration and review policies to have “major impacton future development of our industry”​

* China Pharma Holdings - ongoing generic drug consistency evaluations to also impact future development of co’s industry, may change its business patterns​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
