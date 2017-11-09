FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-China Rapid Finance reports qtrly loss $0.07 per share​
November 9, 2017 / 10:31 AM / Updated 21 hours ago

BRIEF-China Rapid Finance reports qtrly loss $0.07 per share​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - China Rapid Finance Ltd

* China rapid finance reports unaudited third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 revenue rose 62 percent to $27.2 million

* Qtrly ‍total gross billings up 125% y-o-y​

* Qtrly loss $0.07 per share​

* Expects to exceed high end of its previously issued 2017 guidance of adding 2.5 million to 3.0 million new borrowers ‍for FY

* China rapid finance- for FY 17 ‍expects to exceed high end of previous guidance on total gross billings on transaction and service fees of $110 million to $120 million ​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

