BRIEF-China records 13 human deaths from H7N9 bird flu in June, 35 new human infections - health authority

July 12 (Reuters) - China recorded 13 human deaths from H7N9 bird flu in June and 35 new human infections, according to a statement posted on the website of the National Health and Family Planning Commission on Wednesday.

* The figures were down from the previous month; China reported 37 human deaths from H7N9 bird flu and 72 cases of human infection in May

* The new fatalities takes the death toll from H7N9 bird flu since October to at least 281

* The H7N9 virus is likely to strike in winter and spring, and farmers have in the recent years ramped up measures such as cleaning regimes to prevent the disease.

* China has confirmed five bird flu outbreaks among poultry this winter, which has led to the culling of more than 175,000 birds. (Reporting by Hallie Gu and Dominique Patton)