BRIEF-China regulator launches crackdown on property insurance misconduct

BEIJING, July 4 (Reuters) - The China Insurance Regulatory Commission (CIRC) said in an online statement on Tuesday:

* The regulator has launched a targeted crackdown on the property insurance sector to improve market order

* Property insurance companies are required to conduct "comprehensive self-assessment" in July, and correct their wrongdoings and clean up "zombie products" in August

* CIRC will pick some questionable companies for inspection between mid-September and October-end (Reporting by Beijing finance team)