a month ago
BRIEF-China regulator launches crackdown on property insurance misconduct
July 4, 2017 / 10:18 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-China regulator launches crackdown on property insurance misconduct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, July 4 (Reuters) - The China Insurance Regulatory Commission (CIRC) said in an online statement on Tuesday:

* The regulator has launched a targeted crackdown on the property insurance sector to improve market order

* Property insurance companies are required to conduct "comprehensive self-assessment" in July, and correct their wrongdoings and clean up "zombie products" in August

* CIRC will pick some questionable companies for inspection between mid-September and October-end (Reporting by Beijing finance team)

