BRIEF-China Resources Beer Responds To Press Reports On Increase In Product Prices

Jan 8 (Reuters) - China Resources Beer Holdings Co Ltd :

* DUE TO AN INCREASE IN COSTS OF RAW MATERIALS, CO HAS ADOPTED DIFFERENT MEASURES TO ABSORB COST PRESSURE

* CO IS MODERATELY ADJUSTING PRICES OF SOME OF ITS PRODUCTS IN CERTAIN REGIONS TO MITIGATE HEIGHTENED COSTS PRESSURE​

* DIFFERENT MEASURES INCLUDE LEAN MARKETING, LEAN PRODUCTION, PRODUCT REFINEMENT AND PREMIUMIZATION

* ‍NOTES PRESS REPORTS STATING MANY BREWERY ENTERPRISES WILL INCREASE PRICES SUBSTANTIALLY FOR PRODUCTS FROM JAN 1, 2018 ONWARDS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: