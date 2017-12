Dec 4 (Reuters) - China Rundong Auto Group Ltd:

* ‍LIU DONGLI HAS TENDERED HIS RESIGNATION AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR​

* ‍SHEN MINGMING HAS TENDERED HIS RESIGNATION AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND PRESIDENT OF CO​