Feb 12 (Reuters) -

* CHINA IS SAID TO CALL ON COMPANIES, MUTUAL FUNDS TO BOOST STOCKS - BLOOMBERG, CITING SOURCES

* CHINA HAS URGED CONTROLLING INVESTORS IN LISTED COMPANIES TO BOOST THEIR HOLDINGS, SOME MUTUAL FUNDS TO LIMIT EQUITY SELLING THIS WEEK - BLOOMBERG Source text - bloom.bg/2Bo3WVC (Bengaluru Newsroom)