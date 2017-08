Aug 2 (Reuters) - China Sce Property Holdings Ltd:

* Expected to record substantial increases in core profit attributable to owners of parent and profit attributable for HY

* ‍Expected result due to substantial increase in delivery of properties to its customers​

* Increase in core profit attributable and profit attributable for HY are expected to be not less than 100% and 50%, respectively