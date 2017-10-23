BRIEF-China Sept total trade with N.Korea $412.17 mln vs $604.27 mln in Aug-customs

Oct 23 (Reuters) - China General Administration of Customs:
* China Sept total trade with North korea $412.17 million versus $604.27 million in Aug
* China Sept exports to North Korea $266.35 million versus $315.97 million in previous month -customs data
* China Sept imports from North Korea $145.82 million versus $288.29 million in previous month -customs data
* China Jan-Sept imports from North Korea $1.48 billion, down 16.7 percent y/y
* China Jan-Sept exports to North Korea $2.55 billion, up 20.9 percent y/y -customs data
* China Jan-Sept total trade with North Korea $4.03 billion, up 3.7 percent y/y -customs data (Reporting By Beijing Monitoring Desk)