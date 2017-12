Dec 22 (Reuters) - China Smarter Energy Group Holdings Ltd :

* UNIT AND GROWTH RINGS ENTERED INTO PROMOTERS AGREEMENT FOR ESTABLISHMENT OF TRADING COMPANY

* ‍GORSELAND ENERGY TO PAY US$1.4 MILLION IN CASH AND GROWTH RINGS TO PAY US$600,000 IN CASH TO TRADING COMPANY​