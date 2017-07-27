FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 days ago
BRIEF-China Soft Power Technology says company and FWF entered into share swap agreement
July 27, 2017 / 3:23 PM / 10 days ago

BRIEF-China Soft Power Technology says company and FWF entered into share swap agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - China Soft Power Technology Holdings Ltd :

* Company and FWF entered into share swap agreement

* Co shall subscribe for and FWF shall allot and issue to company 470 million FWF subscription shares under FWF general mandate

* FWF shall allot and issue to company 470 million FWF subscription shares under FWF general mandate for HK$51.7 million

* FWF shall subscribe for and company shall allot and issue to FWF 470 million CSPT subscription shares under CSPT general mandate for HK$51.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

