BRIEF-China Starch Holdings issues positive profit alert

July 17 (Reuters) - China Starch Holdings Ltd

* ‍Group is expected to record a substantial increase in net profit for six months ended 30 June 2017​

* Expected result due to increase in sale and gross profit margin in fermented and downstream products

* Expects to record a substantial increase in net profit for six months ended 30 June 2017 of more than 100%