Feb 22 (Reuters) -

* CHINA STOPPED UPDATING ITS VERSION OF VIX INDEX; CHINA SECURITIES INDEX CO DIDN’T PUBLISH A VALUE FOR SSE 50 ETF VOLATILITY INDEX - BLOOMBERG‍​

* STATE-RUN CHINA SECURITIES INDEX CO STOPPED UPDATING ITS GAUGE IN A MOVE DESIGNED TO CURB OPTIONS TRADING - BLOOMBERG, CITING SOURCES Source text: bloom.bg/2EUnZ0f