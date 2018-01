Jan 25 (Reuters) - China Taiping Insurance Holdings Co Ltd :

* LI JINFU HAS RESIGNED AS VICE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD, AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

* WANG SIDONG HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO FILL VACANCY OF LI AS VICE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD

* WANG SIDONG ALSO APPOINTED AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR