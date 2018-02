Feb 14 (Reuters) - China Trends Holdings Ltd:

* CO ENTERED FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH FUDA INVESTMENT AND GREAT CHAPTER TO ACQUIRE 100% SHAREHOLDINGS OF GREAT CHAPTER

* INTENDS TO ACQUIRE 100% OF EQUITY INTERESTS OF GREAT CHAPTER BY WAY OF ISSUANCE OF CONVERTIBLE BONDS OR WARRANTS OR BOTH OF THEM

* CONVERSION PRICE OF CB IS HK$0.037 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: