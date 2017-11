Nov 27 (Reuters) - China U-Ton Holdings Ltd:

* ANNOUNCES ‍DISCLOSEABLE AND CONNECTED TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO DISPOSAL OF SUBSIDIARY​

* ENTERS DISPOSAL AGREEMENT TO SELL ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL IN TARGET CO FOR NOT MORE THAN RMB82 MILLION

* ‍GROUP CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO RECORD A GAIN ARISING FROM PROPOSED DISPOSAL OF ABOUT RMB8.7 MILLION​

* ‍TO SELL ENTIRE STAKE IN GOOD PICK GLOBAL LTD TO ORDILLIA GROUP LTD​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: