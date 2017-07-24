FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
14 days ago
BRIEF-China Unicom Hong Kong clarifies on media coverage regarding its mixed ownership reform plan
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
July 24, 2017 / 9:06 AM / 14 days ago

BRIEF-China Unicom Hong Kong clarifies on media coverage regarding its mixed ownership reform plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd

* Unicom Group recently obtained approval from National Development And Reform Commission regarding its mixed-ownership reform pilot-run plan

* Unicom A share co is not aware of source of information in media reports and not entered into any legally binding documents with any potential investor

* Unicom A share co noted that there have been media coverage about investors proposed to be introduced for its mixed ownership reform

* Unicom A share company is still negotiating with potential investors Source text (bit.ly/2tD5f06) Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

