2 days ago
BRIEF-China Unicom Hong Kong expects HY profit attributable to rise by about 68.9%
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
August 11, 2017 / 11:42 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-China Unicom Hong Kong expects HY profit attributable to rise by about 68.9%

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 11 (Reuters) - China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd

* Updates on HY guidance

* Profit attributable to equity shareholders of company for 1H2017 is expected to be about RMB 2.4 billion, up by about 68.9 pct yoy

* HY EBITDA is expected to be approximately RMB 43.6 billion, up by about 5.5 pct year-on-year

* Group's total revenue for first half of 2017 is expected to be approximately RMB 138.2 billion, down by about 1.5 pct year-on-year

* Service revenue for first half of 2017 is expected to be approximately RMB 124.1 billion, up by about 3.2 pct year-on-year

* Mobile service revenue is expected to be approximately RMB 76.8 billion, up by about 5.2 pct year-on-year

* Broadband access revenue is expected to decline year-on-year, resulting in a flat fixed-line service revenue of approximately RMB 46.6 billion

* Total operating cost is expected to be approximately RMB 133.5 billion for first half of 2017, down by about 2.5 pct year-on-year

* Expects that group's financial performance in second half will face increasing pressure Source text (bit.ly/2vWdgxr) Further company coverage:

