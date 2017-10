Oct 27 (Reuters) - China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd

* 9-mnth revenue RMB ‍205,778​ million versus RMB207,139 million

* ‍9-month profit attributable to equity shareholders RMB 4,054 million, up 155.3%​

* ‍Expects that its financial performance will face increasing pressure in q4 of this year​