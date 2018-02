BRIEF-China Vanke Appoints President And CEO, Plans Direct Debt Financing Instruments

Jan 31 (Reuters) - China Vanke Co Ltd:

* SAYS BOARD APPOINTS ZHU JIUSHENG AS PRESIDENT, CEO, REPLACING YU LIANG WHO REMAINS AS CHAIRMAN

* SAYS IT PLANS TO ISSUE UP TO 35 BILLION YUAN ($5.57 billion) DIRECT DEBT FINANCING INSTRUMENTS

* SAYS SHAREHOLDER JUSHENGHUA HAS USED 47 MILLION A-SHARES IN THE COMPANY, REPRESENTING 0.43 PERCENT STAKE, AS COLLATERAL ON JAN 30

* SAYS JUSHENGHUA HAS USED A COMBINED 906.4 MILLION A-SHARES, REPRESENTING 8.2 PERCENT STAKE, IN THE COMPANY AS COLLATERAL AS OF JAN 30 Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2nq28DF; bit.ly/2rPEc1c; bit.ly/2FwgysN Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2839 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)